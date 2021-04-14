Victims’ support, solution to sexual crimes — NHRC boss

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Barr. Tony Ojukwu, has advised that to address the problem of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), sufficient attention must be paid to the issue of victims’ support and empowerment.

Mr Ojukwu stated this at the second Abuja sitting which has 32 cases to hear after a round of sittings across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to the Executive Secretary, “We have also understood in the course of the sittings the deep connectivity between the challenge of gender-based violence and empowerment of victims” and we found that majority of victims are people without viable means of livelihood.

Continuing, the Executive Secretary who is also the Chairman of the panel, while reiterating the need to tackle issues of SGBV head-on, stated that these violations are harmful acts directed at a person based on their gender.

Ojukwu disclosed that SGBV has its roots in cultural,…