COVID-19: Osinbajo cautions against vaccine nationalism

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the principle of fairness must be applied by leaders in addressing challenges in health, the economy, and other issues.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the vice president spoke at a virtual forum organised by a leading American Christian University, Liberty University. The forum with the theme “Equity for Africa: Transforming the World through Judeo-Christian Values,” was hosted by the university’s School of Business.

Osinbajo said that fairness was needed in building a fairer world that took into account the interest of the poor, the marginalised and a world that did not impose unfair burdens on developing countries.

He warned that current trends in global vaccine distribution headed towards vaccine nationalism.

“The principle of fairness obliges us, as people of faith, to strive to build a fairer world, a world which takes account of the…