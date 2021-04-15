Environmental discipline: Lagos sets to introduce waste mgt in primary school curriculum

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the state Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has concluded plans to incorporate waste management in the curriculum of primary schools in the state.

The initiative, being organized in collaboration with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, was designed to re-orientate and inculcate the culture of environmental discipline in younger generations for a sustainable environment.

At the inaugural training of teachers, themed: “Waste Education in the 21st Century,” held at LASUBEB, Maryland, on Tuesday, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, explained that incorporating waste management in the academic curriculum of primary schools, was the most creative way of reshaping the environmental consciousness of the younger generation.

According to him, “The initiative has become necessary to mitigate reckless dumping of waste around Lagos.

“It is not enough to keep sweeping…