Govs in marathon meeting as security, Executive Order 10, JUSUN strike top agenda 

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Governors of the thirty- six states of the federation under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF are at the moment engaged in a marathon meeting at the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Top on the agenda are issues of security where Nigeria as a country is experiencing renewed cases of armed banditry, kidnapping, killings, wanton destruction of property, among others.

Also on the agenda to be discussed by the governors is the Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary.

Recall that on Monday in Sokoto, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN had said that the Federal Government was determined to push through the content of EO 10. “No going back”.

But the governors had on Tuesday said that while they are not against the implementation of the law on financial autonomy, they will not be stampeded by the…