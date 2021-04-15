Gunmen kill four as Katsina residents, vigilantes kill 30 bandits in reprisal attack

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a former Director of Education and Social Service at Danmusa Local Government Service Commission, Alh. Yaro Lawal in his home in Danmusa area of Katsina State.

In another development, the bandits reportedly killed three persons in the Kankara area of the state while the residents and vigilantes in a reprisal attack killed 30 bandits.

A source in the Danmusa area said the bandits on Wednesday evening stormed Lawal’s house when he and others were breaking the Muslim Ramadan fast and they made attempt to go with him on their motorcycle of which he refused leading to the bandits opening fire on him.

The source said most of the people around fled for safety.

“At about 7:30 pm, the bandits met him alongside a few people in the frontage of his house which is a stone throw from the Police station. They (bandits) ordered him to climb one of the motorcycles and follow them which he refused.

“The bandits shot Alhaji…