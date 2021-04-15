Minister gives reasons for nationwide power outage



…Apologises to Nigerians

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman has tendered an apology to all Nigerians affected by the power outage currently being experienced across the country.

Engr. Mamman who described the situation as unfortunate in a statement issued by Aaron Arrtmas, his media aide in Abuja, however, attributed the situation to inadequate gas supply to some thermal plants, annual maintenance and water management at the hydro plants.

The statement reads; ‘The Ministry of Power is not unaware of the current power outages/shortages bedevilling many parts of the country.

”The problem is caused by the breakdown of some National Integrated Power Plants supplying electricity to the national grid. The plants are namely, Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.

”Seven other integrated Power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji…