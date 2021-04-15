NAFDAC workers begin 7-day working strike

*Over discriminatory payment of COVID-19 palliatives, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–WORKERS under the aegis of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria,MHWUN, working in the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Monday, began a 7-day warning strike to press home some of their demands.

The strike which according to a statement by the group’s Vice Chairman and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Ejor Mike,” continues till further notice”, was called to press for: “Payment of promotion arrears, upward review of job-specific allowance In line with minimum wage; training, delayed financial claims by staff, working environment, severance allowances, staff busses and discriminatory payment of COVID-19 palliatives.

The statement read: “The union is demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed their members (NAFDAC Staff).

“More worrisome is that 2020 promoted staff will soon (also) join the…