Police storm kidnappers hideouts in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has embarked on a tactical manhunt of suspected kidnappers hideouts along Idi Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State, with a combined team of Intelligence, Operational and Tactical assets in concert with local vigilantes and hunters under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, ACP Gbenga Ojo.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Wednesday evening by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Adewale Osifeso and made available to newsmen in the state.

The statement said, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoin the people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties.

The statement read: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko FDC has been drawn to the unfortunate abduction incidents experienced…