Strike: Reps accede to JUSUN’s demand on independence of judiciary

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday agreed with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on the need to guarantee the independence of the judiciary to enable the courts to function effectively without external interferences.

The House said that the autonomy of the judiciary was cardinal to the practice and survival of democracy.

The parliament spoke when its committee on Judiciary met with JUSUN officials in Abuja on Wednesday.

It will be recalled that the union had on April 6, 2021, embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the nation’s judiciary.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Onofiok Luke said that the House shared in the sentiments expressed by the Union.

He said: “As a Committee, we share in…