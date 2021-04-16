10 % of Kaduna residents abuse drugs – Official

Dr Joseph Maigari, Director-General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), says about 10 per cent of the state’s residents engage in drug abuse.

Maigari made the disclosure on Thursday when he led other management staff of the bureau on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Agwatyap in Atak-Njei, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

He said the percentage was sequel to a recent survey conducted by the agency, noting that the survey showed a prevalence rate of 14.4 per cent in Nigeria.

The director-general noted that the state government was concerned about the high rate of drug addiction, hence the aggressive sensitisation campaign on the dangers of drug abuse, especially at the grassroots.

He commended the Atyap Chiefdom for the measures it had put in place to curtail the consumption of hard drugs in the area.

Maigari pledged the collaboration of the bureau with the chiefdom through the various committees set up at the…