Anambra guber: Ohanaeze youths decries character assassination campaigns

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement has decried what it called the “campaign of calumny” by some aspirants ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

“We are aware of a message currently in circulation to the effect that Chuma Umeoji’s ambition to become the next governor of the state is fuelled by the desire of Zenith Bank to take over Anambra State Government’s banking business from Fidelity Bank,”the group, led by Mazi Uche Nnadi,said in a statement, Friday in Abuja.

It added:”It is a clear sign of fear of defeat for aspirants to jettison campaign of issues and begin to attack any other aspirant they perceive as being a threat to their aspiration.”

“Rather than dissipating energy and resources in spreading falsehood to whip up sentiment against co-contestant, we advise Soludo to concentrate on selling his candidature and his programme to delegates and leave Umeoji and the Zenith Bank alone.

“We further urge…