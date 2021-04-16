APC fixes Anambra Guber Primary for June 26

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has fixed its Governorship primary election for Anambra state for June 26, pegging its Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at N22.5 million for aspirants.

Female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are however to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees.

APC’s Director of Organization, Prof. Usijju Medaner Al-Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

According to the schedule of activities released by the party, the Notice of Election to its state chapter was released on Wednesday, April 14, while sales of forms commenced on April 14 and would end on June 8 which is also the last day for the submission of forms.

Screening of aspirants will begin on June 10 while publication of claims and objections will be June 12.

