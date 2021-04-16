Aspirant promises to slash school fees, boost education

TO check the menace of Anambra youths who prefer to go into learning trade at very tender ages without acquiring basic education, a governorship aspirant for the November 6 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Chukwudozie Nwankwo, has promised to cut down the cost of education in the state.

Dr Nwankwo who addressed market men and women in Onitsha acknowledged the importance of wealth in life noted that acquisition of basic education remains the main foundation in life.

According to him: “Education is the premise of progress, in every society and in every family. It’s the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world.

“Education is the passport for the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

“I will ensure that our children acquire the basic knowledge, by enhancement of existing facilities and quality of education, providing more Infrastructures, enabling environment etc.

“I will reduce the cost of…