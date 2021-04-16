FG flags off rail freight services from Ijevwu to Itakpe

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The federal government has flagged off freight services from Warri to Itakpe at the Ijevwu rail station in Udu local government area, Delta State.

The Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in his address at the flag-off exercise yesterday enjoined the people to promote values of unity, stressing that nobody should use primordial sentiments to provoke a crisis in the area.

“We will not allow anybody to use primordial sentiments to incite the youths to foment trouble whatsoever over the location of well-intended government projects. After all, people from the immediate catchment areas are ultimately the highest beneficiaries, socially and economically”, Amaechi said.

President General of Ijevwu community, Chief Notoma…