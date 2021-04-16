It costs more to construct roads in Niger Delta ― Ishaku

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Governor of Taraba State, Arc. Darius Ishaku, Friday said it cost more to build infrastructure, especially roads in the Niger Delta region compared to other parts of the country.

He told Nigerians to support the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in its quest to take back power at the centre

Ishaku who stated this while inaugurating Jesus Saves Road, Agric Road and dualised Okpanam Road in the Asaba capital territory, said the Niger Delta States deserved accolades for infrastructural development in the region.

He said as a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he was familiar with issues, including the terrain and cost of developing infrastructure in the region, saying he was impressed with the quality of work being done by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta.

Commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his outstanding accomplishments, commitment to the growth, development of the State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he said; “I am happy to be here in Delta…