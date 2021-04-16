Justice Nweze, Abike Dabri set for UNN migration and neo-slavery conference

By Dennis Agbo

Outstanding Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Centus C. Nweze; Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabri-Erewa and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dan-Mallam Mohammed are all set to participate in the migration and neo-slavery international conference of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

Organized by the Grace Uzoma Okonkwo foundation in collaboration with the Institute of African Studies and the Department of English and Literary Studies in UNN, the conference has received the endorsement of the Center for African Studies in Harvard University, United States of America.

Disclosing the need for the conference, Convener and Director of the Institute of Africa Studies in UNN, Prof. Onyii Orabueze said that the high rate of migration from Nigeria has led most of the country’s youths to slavery and other vices such as drug trafficking and…