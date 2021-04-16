Kwara APC faction rejects 61 revalidation/appeal committee over inclusion of Governor’s sister

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state known as Integrity Group has rejected the 61-member APC national Revalidation/Appeal committee because it included Governor AbdulRazaq’s sister, Senator Khairat Gwadabe as a member.

This is contained in the press statement signed by group’s Media director and Publicity, Comrade Abdulrahoof Bello made available to journalists in ilorin on Thursday.

According to the statement, the group said that the appointment of Hajia Gwadabe is fraught with illogicality, nepotism and assault in democratic values.

It is recalled that the Senator John Danboi-led registration and revalidation exercise in the state was marred with intra-party crisis as a group in the party alleged disenfranchisement.

The integrity group specifically rejected the inclusion of Senator Khairat Gwadabe in the committee, saying that Senator Gwadabe is elder sister of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara…