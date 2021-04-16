Makinde, Fayose feud dangerous for PDP — Diaspora group

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Peoples Democratic in the United Kingdom has urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, to manage their disagreement and ensure that it does not affect the fortune of the party.

A statement signed by the Chairman, PDP South-West Zone in the United Kingdom, Prince ‘Soji Adewusi and made available to journalists in Osogbo commended Dr Eddy Olafeso-led immediate past leadership of the party in South West region.

Adewusi also assured the new leadership of Ambassador Taofiq Arapaja in the zone of maximum support for the party to regain its lost glory and return to power.

The Ede born politician, however, expressed concern that the progress that should have accompanied the successful Congress of the party in the South-West zone may elude it, if Makinde, Fayose’s disagreement is allowed to further fester.

He then urged leaders of PDP in Yorubaland to immediately bring Makinde and Fayose into peace…