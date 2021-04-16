Nigeria vaccinates 1.05m persons with 1st dose

An update released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on Thursday revealed that 1,051,096 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, representing 52.2 percent of the proportion vaccinated.

A breakdown of the NPHCDA update contained in an Electronic Management of Immunisation Data, EMID, System, showed that Lagos remains ahead in the exercise with 193,794 persons vaccinated.

Trailing Lagos are Kano, 57,165; Kaduna, 55,756; Ogun, 52,613; the FCT, 44,815; Katsina, 39,313; Bauchi, 35,834; Oyo, 35,060; Ondo, 31,406; Kwara, 30,738; Jigawa, 27,772; Plateau, 27,656; Edo, 27,558; Gombe, 26,879; Niger, 26,712; Rivers, 26,847; Ekiti, 22, 739; Yobe, 21, 037; Benue, 21,070; Osun, 20,973; Borno, 20,870; Delta, 20,580; Imo, 18,954; Adamawa, 18,964; Nasarawa, 16,903; Kebbi, 15,577; Zamfara, 15,331; Cross River, 14,566; Sokoto, 11,608; Akwa Ibom, 11,500; Enugu, 11,131; Bayelsa, 10, 517, and Anambra, 10,179.

States yet to record 10-digit figures are Ebonyi, 8,587; Taraba, 7,714; Abia, 6,506 and Kogi 5,952…