No one knows for certain how much crude oil Nigeria produces – NEITI

…Seeks media support for reforms

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji has stated that no Nigerian knows the exact volume of crude oil produced in Nigeria especially at deep offshore fields.

Dr. Orji explained that the absence of meters at wellheads and the lack of capacity to monitor deep offshore means Nigeria do not have the exact amount of crude oil produced in the country.

He disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Dr. Mansur Liman in Abuja.

NEITI have in all its oil and gas audit reports recommended that meters be placed on oil wellheads to measure the volume of crude oil produced in the country.

He explained that efforts to reform the petroleum industries have not yielded the needed results because those who benefit from the outdated oil law governing the sector have resisted the passage…