Stop hiding Mr. President’s health status, we’ve right to know

…Condemns Buhari’s London trip

By Olayinka Latona

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up when Nigeria’s health sector is in shambles.

Speaking through its National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke after the National Executive Council meeting in Lagos the group criticized the government’s failure to build world-class hospitals in Nigeria.

The PFN president called on the presidency to stop hiding the health status of the president, adding that all Nigerians have the right to know the health status of President Buhari.

In his word: “Stop hiding the health status of the president, tell the whole nation so we know what to do. For some weeks now, our president has been out of the country on health ground. However, few things give us concern about Mr President’s travel.

“We feel the nation is not being told all the truth about the health of Mr President. We asked the…