Two colleges get Adekunle Ajasin Varsity’s approval to award degrees

Dayo Johnson Akure

Authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State have given approval to two government-approved colleges of Education to award Bachelor’s Degree in education under its auspices.

The institutions which include Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, and City College of Education, Mararaba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University on April 14.

The agreement would lead to the award of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education to students of the affiliated Colleges under the supervision of the Ondo state-based university.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the Acting Provost of Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, Dr Abiodun Gbolagade, and his counterpart for City College of Education, Mararaba, Mr Nkereuwem Edet, promised to sustain the high standard of academic programmes of the University.

They said they would leave no stone unturned to sustain the…