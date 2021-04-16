We must attract best hands to civil service — Yemi-Esan

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has stressed the need to put a strict system in place to attract only the best into the civil service.

Dr. Yemi-Esan said this while delivering a virtual lecture on public service reform programme implementation in Nigeria to participants of Senior Executive Course No.43 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos on Thursday.

She noted that the practice in the past where the civil service was seen as a welfare institution to recruit all manner of people to mitigate the unemployment crisis is unwholesome.

While noting that Nigeria has, since independence in 1960, been carrying out various reforms to achieve national development, Yemi-Esan maintained that any reform worth implementing should first be subjected to purpose-wide-consultation, commitment, and sustainability.

Despite various reform programmes initiated in the past, she added that reform…