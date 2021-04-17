Akpabio calls for improved funding of NDDC

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has called for improved funding for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to enhance the infrastructural development of the region.

Akpabio made the call in his keynote address during the NDDC strategic capacity building workshop on Friday in Uyo.

He said the funding system was poor because budgetary provisions for the commission were staggered and did not come as and when due.

The minister who called for an amendment of the laws establishing the agency should the need arise, added that he was determined to leave the commission better than he met it.

“The commission is broke because the funding system is poor. We must leave the NDDC better than we found it even if it means that the lawmakers have to tinker with the law.

“The current funding patterns and budgeting processes must embrace good governance to achieve the best we can, while asking for more funds to carry out more sustainable…