Battle for PDP ticket shifts to Abuja

THE16 governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 6 election in Anambra State have shifted the battle for the ticket of the party to the Wadata House, the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Apart from the three women namely, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe, the daughter of the former vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Mrs. Genevieve Ekwochi and Senator Uche Ekwunife, who were exempted from paying the mandatory N25 million, the others paid a total of N27 million, including N5 million for the upkeep of the Anambra State secretariat of the party.

The aspirants are Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Dr. Tony Neoye, Mr. Val Ozigbo, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Mr. Ike Oligbo, Mr. Chris Azubogu, Mr. Winston Udeh, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Mr. Ugochukwu Uba, Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Chief Chuma Nzeribe and Mr. Walter Okeke.

The aspirants have already faced the screening process in Abuja to determine those eligible to face the party…