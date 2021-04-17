Cement: Scarcity, middlemen, induce price hike in North-East — Survey

Some residents of the North-East have attributed the rise in the price of Cement to the widening gap between the demand and supply of the product.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey in Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa as well as Jigawa, indicated an average of 40 per cent increase in price.

Respondents to the survey said several challenges affected production in factories, one of which is the outbreak of COVID-19, thus reducing supply, while demand kept increasing.

Some of the respondents also condemned the activities of middlemen, saying such people capitalised on the development to further worsen the situation.

They called on the government to intervene by checking the unwholesome activities of some dealers and middlemen.

Others however blamed the hike on the high cost of transportation and other sundry activities associated with the business of procurement and sales of Cement in the country.

Malam Ibrahim Sanusi, a Cement Dealer at the Gombe main market described…