Dousing tension, stopping further military action after killing of 12 soldiers in Benue

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No one saw it coming, but somehow the three strong words, ‘I am sorry’ that came from the mouth of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to the families of the 12 soldiers that were killed on Easter Monday by armed militia at Bonta community in Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, during their burial last Monday, helped to doused the tension and fear of an escalated military action in Konshisha LGA.

The 12 soldiers met their untimely death during a routine peacekeeping patrol of Oju and Konshisha LGAs where the neighboring communities had been at daggers drawn over a disputed piece of farmer land.

The protracted crisis which had in the past claimed several lives and property prompted the initiation of a peace process by the state government which included the demarcation of the disputed land.

Unfortunately, just few days to the commencement of the demarcation exercise the crisis erupted again and the military had to step in by…