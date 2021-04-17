El-Rufai’s threat to prosecute negotiators, not targeted at parents ― Aruwan

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna state, has said that there was nothing between Governor El-Rufai and parents of abducted Afaka students but empathy, contrary to the mischief in some sections of the media.

In a statement on Thursday night, the commissioner explained that the bond between the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and the parents of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, and other citizens in captivity, was deep empathy amidst spirited efforts to secure the remaining students.

According to Aruwan,” the Governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicization of the unfortunate situation.”

“For instance, some section of the media have been reporting the parents’ responses to the purported threat by the Governor to prosecute them, which…