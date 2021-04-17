Let’s sell Nigeria today

By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Nigeria as a country has served all its useful and useless purposes, and must perforce be sold for good. I have spoken. I cannot just understand the piecemeal selling of the assets of Nigeria in the name of monopoly capitalism of cement, salt and sugar.

As far as I am in the spirit it should be more profitable selling the entire country in one fell swoop. There would be no shortage of buyers.

It is no longer a rumour that a good number of Nigerians are richer than the country, and it is my prayer that these rich Nigerians should be made to bid for the exclusive ownership of the entire country.

The amount of money to be made from such a competitive bidding will raise so much money as to erase all world records.

With the money made Nigerians can then enjoy life aplenty under the ownership of one businessman.

Rich men’s children enjoy, don’t they?

Those Nigerians who refuse to be owned by one rich man should be shipped across…