NDDC:  Forensic audit ends in July says Akpabio

Flags-off physical verification phase

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has set July 2021 ending as the deadline for the conclusion of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio, who spoke weekend at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the sideline of the inauguration of the physical verification phase of the forensic audit of the NDDC, said that the audit involves the internal reforms of the NDDC.

He explained that the 16 field auditors selected for the field audit would now begin to identify and verify the projects across the Niger Delta region, noting that budgetary delays affected the progress of the forensic exercise, prompting President Buhari to intervene to save the situation.

He said it was, however, surprising that some people were peddling rumour which has left many concerned citizens of the region wondering…