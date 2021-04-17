Vandrezzer FC pulls out of NNL

The management of Lagos-based Vandrezzer Football Club pulled out of the National Football League.

In a statement issued by management, the club made a lot of damning allegations against the management of the NNL, one of which is that “the management of the Nigeria National League is not in any way comfortable with the transformation and advancement being brought to bear in the running of the league.”

Vandezzer said before they enrolled to take part in the league, they applied and got approval from the NNL that they would stream all their matches, both home and away. The club said, “In our bid to reposition the league and open it up to become visible enough to be able to generate revenue in accordance with global best practices; we requested and received written approval from the hierarchy of the Nigeria National League an approval to stream live, all our games home and away. Our intentions were to expose the league to the world, at enormous expense to us and our…