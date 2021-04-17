Vandrezzer’s decision too hasty ― NNL

….Says, ‘they should’ve waited for NFF Appeals Committee’

By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria National Football League has dismissed allegations levelled against it by Vandrezzers FC of Lagos as unfounded.

Reacting to the reasons adduced by the Lagos based club for which they based their pulling out of the league, NNL Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Adesanya said the club’s accusations were unfounded.

Speaking in a chat with Sports Vanguard, Friday, Adesanya said contrary to what the management of Vandrezzer FC said, in the case of Osun United, the NNL could not have taken a decision without getting match reports from the officials appointed to superintend the match.

“The match in Osogbo ran its full course and the result was in favour of the home side. This was supported by the match commissioner’s and match referee’s reports, hence the decision to award the match to Osun. Whatever happened outside the pitch did not interfere with the course of the match “

When…