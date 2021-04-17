Wake up before it is too late, NCP charges North Central Politicians

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, North Central politicians have been charged to wake up before it is too late.

A group, under the aegis of North Central Patriot (NCP), made this call on Friday in Abuja.

The group, which emphasized that the region has not produce president since the inception of democracy in the country in 1999, pointed out that it is time the region takes its destiny into its hands.

The group, in a statement by its President, Bitrus Paul, said that it is better to start early to agitate for the number one position, than to wake up late.

NCP commended the former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, whose presidential campaign posters were reported flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in the past few days, noting that this is the way to go.

The group, specifically asked the former President of the Senate, David Mark, Jeremiah Useni and other political heavy weight from the zone to come out and indicate interest of running for the…