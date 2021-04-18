Air Peace to start Abuja-Gombe route

….Yola service to resume soon

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace, Sunday said it would be launching scheduled commercial flights into Gombe from Abuja very soon, just as the airline also revealed plans to resume its Yola flight services.

The Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed this in Lagos yesterday. Olajide said that the decision to commence the Abuja-Gombe-Abuja route is a reflection of Air Peace’s resolve to open up the North East as the region is currently underserved.

“As part of our strategic route expansion drive and the determination to provide key connections addressing the air travel needs of Nigerians while fostering economic development and unity, we are set to kick off Gombe operations and resume our Yola flight services very soon”, she said.

According to Olajide, the airline has already set up the Gombe station and is calling on residents of the state to apply to the airline as there are roles to be filled in the…