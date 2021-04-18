Being a successful cougar is an art

By Bunmi Sofola

Cougar’ is a sophisticated word introduced to the dating scene a few years back. A cougar, aka Puma, aka American mountain lion, is a fierce-looking animal who stalks its prey relentlessly. When it eventually over-powers the prey, the cougar tears it to pieces, devours it ferociously, and licks its lips with satisfaction at the end of the ‘feast’. The cougar has now replaced those we once knew as ‘senior girls’ in society. Women with a lot of money and power but with little patience start running after men in their age bracket only to find such men to be bitter disappointments in the bedroom. The cougar knows the type of men she wants – not so old. Young enough to stand to attention at the push of a button!

To the Cougar’s prey, the sky is the limit to the doors that might be opened to him – cars from his cougar’s garage at his disposal, lots of money to burn, and lots of business opportunities thrown his way. All he has to do is…