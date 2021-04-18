Don’t be distracted by Obaseki’s comment, PGF urges CBN

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has urged the CBN governor, management and staff not be distracted by Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s claim that the Federal Government printed between N50 billion – N60 billion in March.

The forum in a statement by its chairman, Gov.Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on Sunday in Abuja, said Obaseki’s claims did not reflect the true position of things.

Obaseki had claimed that the Federal Government printed the amount to bridge the shortfall in the distribution of federation revenues to the three tiers of government in March.

But Bagudu said at first, the impression the forum got was that it was an off-the-record remark made in a private meeting by Obaseki.

He, however, said the forum was shocked to see yet another response from Obaseki to the rebuttal by the Finance Minister, insisting that the March 2021 FAAC was augmented via the printing of currency.

“Given the significance of the…