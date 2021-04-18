DSO to boost states’ IGR — Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the Digital Switch Over (DSO) will help to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of States through its value added services.

The Minister said this on Saturday when he led members of the Ministerial Task Force on a visit to the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed is chairman of the task force saddled with the responsibility of driving the successful execution of DSO, the process of transiting from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting.

The minister specifically said the value added services to be provided by DSO and FreeTv would support Local Government Areas in the 36 states in the collection of television and radio license from residents.

He said with the successful completion of DSO project, FreeTV would be available nationwide on both Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Direct To Home (DTH)…