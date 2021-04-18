EFCC prosecuting witness owns Kaduna hotel linked to Dasuki 

By Kingsley Omonobi

A prosecuting witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Salisu Shuaibu is the alleged owner of the Halal Fountain Hotel (Annex), in Kaduna State.

Checks by PRNigeria revealed that the hotel was sealed off by EFCC after Shuaibu, a former Director of Finance in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) was arrested and arraigned in Court in 2015 over alleged fraudulent activities at ONSA.

In a surprise twist of events, the anti-graft agency dropped all corruptions charges against Shuaibu in 2016 and presented him as its prosecution witness to testify against retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, the immediate-past National Security Adviser (NSA) and others, on the alleged arm frauds.

The EFCC Zonal Head in Kaduna, Sanusi Abdullahi, was recently credited to have said that the hotel facility, allegedly linked to Dasuki, is presently being used by officials of the agency, and staff on transfer to Kaduna.

Speaking to PRNigeria, Dasuki…