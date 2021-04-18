How to create an atmosphere for religious co-existence in Nigeria

Nigerian Christians and Muslims are very much the problem of Nigeria. In fact some atheists are better than them.

You can reject a religion without hating those who practice it. Once we understand that, Nigeria will progress. God’s religion is love. You can’t love God and hate man!

Many Nigerian Christians and Muslims do not even realise that their choice of religion is not even their choice. It is an illusion of choice. Their parents were Christians or Muslims, and that is all they have ever known. And on the basis of this faux choice, they hate practitioners of other religion.

Learn from the parable of the Good Samaritan. When the Jewish traveler was attacked by robbers, first a Jewish priest, then a Levite passed, and refused to help the Jew, until a Samaritan passed by.

The reason most people do not appreciate this account, is because they do not know how the Jews regard Samaritans. If a Samaritan as much as touches a Jew, that Jew will become ceremonially unclean….