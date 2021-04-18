Igbo community in Abuja celebrates Okorocha’s release from EFCC custody

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-IGBO indigenes living in Abuja under the aegis of Igbo Brotherhood Community in Abuja, has lauded the prompt release of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financials Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former Imo governor was arrested by the anti-graft Agency but was granted bail after 48 hours.

In a statement signed its spokesperson, Chief Chiadikaobi Uwaoma, the group, said they have implicit confidence that Okorocha will be exonerated, eventually.

According to the spokesman; “we express our heartfelt joy at the prompt release of one of Igbo’s foremost political leaders by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. His speedy release justifies our confidence that Owelle Rochas Okorocha is a responsible and trustworthy leader whose words can be taken to the bank without questioning.”

The group further expressed confidence in Okorocha’s innocence of whatever allegations for which he is being investigated.

“We do not have the…