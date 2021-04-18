“LUGARD” Movie featuring Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Mr Macaroni coming to cinemas

3 Knights Film Production in conjunction with B5Films and Monomania Entertainment is finally set to release One of Nollywood’s most anticipated film of the year, Lugard in cinemas on the 27th of August 2021.

LUGARD the movie tells the intriguing story of an intelligent New Entry University student who was initiated into cultism due to his intimidating brainpower. After his first assignment which led to the death of a rival confraternity leader, Lugard’s life is being hunted.

The movie which was shot with exceptional performance featured top Nollywood stars such as Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Adeniyi Johnson, Hafiz ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adebayo, Omowunmi Dada, Zack Orji, Norbert Young, Laduba Quadri Qidad, Kalu Ikeagwu, Tunji Adeyemo and the likes.

The heavily performance-driven movie was directed by one of Nigeria’s top directors, Tunde Olaoye and written by Laduba Quadri Qidad and Segun Akejeje.

Speaking on the movie, the executive…