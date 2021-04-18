Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases increase by 39 — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the country’s COVID-19 active cases increased by 39, bringing the total number to 7,821.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It, however, recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 164,207.

The agency noted that the newly recorded infections were reported across nine states, with Lagos state leading with 22, Rivers 15, Bayelsa 7, and Kaduna 5 cases.

Others were Ogun 4, Akwa Ibom 3, Osun 2, Kano 1, and Ebonyi 1.

The NCDC said that no death was registered as of April 17, while the country’s total fatalities stood at 2,061.

It disclosed that 21 people had successfully been treated and discharged from various isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery number to 154,325.

The agency said the country had also tested 1,838,174 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It noted…