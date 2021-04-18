NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja on Saturday predicted sunny skies over the northern region with patches of clouds over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba.

According to it, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa, Zamfara and Kebbi while Sokoto has prospect of thunderstorms with little or no rains later in the day.

The agency forecast the north central cities to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

It further forecast chances of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Plateau later in the day.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the inland cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo and Ondo state in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day,…