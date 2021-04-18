PDP wins Andoni in Rivers LG poll

Mr Erastus Awortu, chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Andoni local area council has emerged winner in the just concluded council poll having pulled the highest number of 107,658 votes.

Mr Michael Blessed, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Returning Officer, made the declaration on Saturday shortly after results collation in Ngo town, headquarters of the local government area.

The returning officer stated that the election was keenly contested and all the party agents were also on ground to monitor the process.

“The result were as follows: total votes cast was 115,776, total valid votes was 113,776 and invalid votes was 1,487.

“Results breakdown showed that Accord party had 34 votes, ADP 741, AAC 26, ADC 287, APM 59 votes.

“Others are, LP- 4207 votes, PDP-107,658 votes, SDP-247 and 471 votes for ZLP.

“From the results, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the highest votes amounting to 107,658 votes and returned…