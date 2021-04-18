President Buhari happy with troops performance – Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has commended the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole combating insurgents in the north-eastern part of the country, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciates their performance.

Magashi made the commendation on Sunday while addressing the troops at the headquarters of the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

“Let me begin by thanking you all with the work you have been doing.

“The job you have been doing is highly appreciated by our Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and he said we should come here and talk to you to continue with the effort,” Magashi said.

The minister who noted the injuries and lost of lives by some personnel in the course of the assignment, assured them that their losses would not be in vain.

He observed that Nigerian military has distinguished itself in various operations across the world and that of the insurgency would not be different.

“You are doing your…