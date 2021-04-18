SERAP seeks probe of missing N106Bn in 149 MDAs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate allegations that N106 billion of public funds are missing from 149 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as documented in the 2018 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP said: “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered.”

In the letter dated 17 April 27, 2021, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation therefore, urged Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies

The organisation also urged him “to direct Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to create a system of public announcements to name and shame the indicted 149 MDAs,…