We didn’t authorise erection of mosque beside church — KPPA

The Kwara State Physical Planning Authority (KPPA) has dissociated itself from granting approval for the construction of a Central Mosque beside the Catholic Diocese around the Tanke Junction in Ilorin.

KPPA General Manager, Mr Sikiru Oyinloye, who disclosed this on Saturday at a news conference in Ilorin, denied the involvement of the agency in the construction of the Ummul Khairah Memorial Central Mosque in the area.

He said that the owners of the mosque and church had a mutual agreement that both worship centres should operate side-by-side.

The general manager explained that the initial approval that was granted to the owner of the mosque was for a business mall before it was converted to a mosque.

According to him, there are guidelines that are followed before approval can be granted for the construction of a worship centre.

He stated that both parties later came to the KPPA office “to inform us that a Memorandum of Understanding has been reached that the two worship…