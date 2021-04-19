DPR to work with Gencos on challenges – Auwalu

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it will align itself with the challenges identified by the Electricity Generating companies as regards the Nigeria Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC).

Mr Sarki Auwalu, DPR Chief Executive Officer, disclosed this at the NGTNC engagement with the DPR, Gencos and the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in Abuja, on Monday.

“I appreciate the remark by one of the Managing Directors of the Gencos that they are sitting on gas.

“We have 203 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas that is proved, and 600 TCF about to be proved and we have so much gas project already ongoing.

“What I am saying is that the network code is not only looking at end-users, shippers or transporters.

“It is also looking at gas explorers and producers; when you look at the issues you have highlighted, they are issues we have observed with our interactions with you, we will identify them and work through it,” Auwalu said.

He added that the…