EFCC raises alarm over fake Bawa’s Twitter handles

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sunday, notified the public of the sudden emergence of fake Twitter accounts, linked to its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa by criminal elements.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts include @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

A statement signed by the commission’s head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren noted that one of the fake Twitter handles @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC chair, “has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC chair.”

The statement read: “The commission is alarmed that this prank by unscrupulous elements is unwittingly exposing suspecting citizens to potentially grievous manipulation by fraudsters.

“Against this background, it is imperative to again warn that, these Twitter accounts are fake and…