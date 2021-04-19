f sex enhancement drugs

Some medical experts say usage of sex enhancement drugs have both positive and negative implications on human health.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that though, the drugs have benefits to human health, its negative implications far outweigh its benefits.

NAN reports that sex enhancement drugs also known as “Erectile Dysfunction Medication” are majorly patronised and used by men than women.

It also reports that Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse.

Commenting, Dr Ayodele Ademola, a Consultant Gynaecologist, said it was not advisable to use sex enhancement drugs, except when it became exceptionally necessary, and must be used under strict medical prescription and supervision.

Ayodele, also the Medical Director, StrongTower Hospital and Advanced Fertility Centre, a Lagos-based private medical facility, said that usage of sex enhancement drugs could cause cardiovascular diseases like…